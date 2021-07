BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are planning on having a professional-style firework show in your backyard to celebrate Independence Day, think again. In New York State, sparkling devices that stay on the ground or are handheld are legal. Sparkling devices, when lit, throw colorful sparks, and they may have a colorful flame and and/or make noise. They may also make a cloud of smoke, but they do not go into the air or explode.