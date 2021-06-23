LMPD short 250 officers as city hits 100th homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is short 241 sworn officers and has a total of 312 vacancies as homicide rates skyrocket across the city. “I really want folks to understand the difficulties that I’m experiencing navigating our shortage of personnel, and I’m afraid it’s only going to get more pronounced as the time goes on, as we get into the summer months, and more people leave the department,” Chief Erika Shields said during LMPD’s new podcast.