Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

LMPD short 250 officers as city hits 100th homicide

By Tori Gessner
Wave 3
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is short 241 sworn officers and has a total of 312 vacancies as homicide rates skyrocket across the city. “I really want folks to understand the difficulties that I’m experiencing navigating our shortage of personnel, and I’m afraid it’s only going to get more pronounced as the time goes on, as we get into the summer months, and more people leave the department,” Chief Erika Shields said during LMPD’s new podcast.

www.wave3.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Fbi#Lmpd#Fbi#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."