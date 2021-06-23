Cancel
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

By Brendan Morrow
 7 days ago
Nickelodeon's Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges, and he's facing up to two years behind bars. The actor, known for starring on the Nickelodeon shows Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show, during a hearing Wednesday pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, The Associated Press reports. He initially pleaded not guilty.

