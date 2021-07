Studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown that regular physical activity can benefit health in numerous ways. Health benefits from being physically active include but are not limited to; improved brain health, weight management, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, prevention of certain types of cancers. These benefits can increase the chances of living a longer healthy life. Regardless of age, ethnicity, ability, shape, or size everyone can experience the health benefits of physical activity.