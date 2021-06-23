Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVasilevskiy is on track to start between the pipes on the road in Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports. Vasilevskiy wasn't tested much in Monday's Game 5, but he was sharp when he needed to be, stopping all 21 shots he faced en route to a blowout 8-0 victory over the Isles. The 26-year-old backstop will try to help the Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for a second straight year by picking up his 12th win of the playoffs Wednesday.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Stanley Cup Finals#Lightning#Nhl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLDetroit News

Wednesday's NHL playoffs: Coleman, Vasilevskiy help Lightning take 2-0 series lead

Tampa, Fla. — Just when the Montreal Canadiens found another gear to show they can hang with the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, Blake Coleman singlehandedly kept the series from being tied. Coleman scored a one-armed, diving buzzer-beater and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the best...
NHLNHL

Vasilevskiy rises to challenge against Price in Lightning's Game 2 win

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy called it a personal challenge to go head-to-head against Carey Price in the Stanley Cup Final. The Tampa Bay Lightning goalie has not only accepted it, he's winning it by doing to the Montreal Canadiens what Price, their goalie, had done to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights to get here.
NHLNBC Sports

Lightning ride Vasilevskiy, Coleman goal to steal Game 2 vs. Canadiens

A night after Marc-Andre Fleury won the 2021 Vezina Trophy over Andrei Vasilevskiy, Vasilevskiy made a compelling argument that he might just be peerless. Coincidence? Probably, but the Lightning will take it. Thanks to Vasilevskiy and an incredible Blake Coleman goal, the Lightning took a 2-0 series lead against the Canadiens via a 3-1 win in Game 2.
NHLNBC Sports

Lightning too much for Canadiens in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

No, it didn’t always feel like the 5-1 final score. Still, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked like the heavy favorites in Game 1, taking a 1-0 series lead against the Canadiens. It didn’t take the Lightning very long to take a 1-0 lead over the Canadiens in Game 1. They went up 1-0 less than seven minutes into the contest.
NHLINFORUM

Nikita Kucherov's 2 goals lead Lightning past Canadiens in opener

Nikita Kucherov scored twice in a three-point night and Brayden Point collected three assists to lead the host Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, June 28, to open the Stanley Cup Final. Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde and Steven Stamkos also scored, while goaltender...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

Pucks bounce Lightning’s way for 1-0 lead in Cup series

Erik Cernak was one of the most unlikely players to score the first goal of the Stanley Cup Final. But that is what the Tampa Bay defenseman did in the Lightning's 5-1 win Monday night over the Montreal Canadiens in a game that featured unexpected and fluky goals as the defending champions moved closer to another title.
NHLNews4Jax.com

Lightning strike five times to take game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

TAMPA, Fla. – A three-goal third period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals Monday. In the first period, the two teams feeling each other out. It was the first time since March 5, 2020. The game also featured two Vezina-winning goaltenders facing off in the finals for the first time since 1999. However, that did not mean the game was not electric. Both teams giving the hits over the first 10 minutes of the game. But it was Tampa who would get on the board first.
NHLchatsports.com

Game 1 Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning dominate in 5-1 victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened the Stanley Cup Final with a brilliant 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at home. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had three-point nights, with Kucherov scoring twice in the third period to bring the game home. Erik Cernak opened the scoring, Yanni Gourde got the game winner, and Steven Stamkos finished the game on the power play at the end.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Fans brawl during Lightning-Islanders Game 7 (Video)

A brawl took place in the lower bowl of Amalie Arena during Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders on Friday. The 2021 Stanley Cup Final will take place this upcoming Monday, and we know that the Montreal Canadiens will be participating thanks to their Game 6 victory in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Canadiens had to wait for their opponents, as the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the New York Islanders for Game 7 on Friday night.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 2 score, results: Tampa Bay gets outplayed, but takes 2-0 lead vs. Montreal

The Tampa Bay Lightning took Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. The defending champions are now up 2-0 over the underdogs. Montreal came out stronger than in Game 1, but it still wasn't enough to beat Tampa Bay. The Canadiens were ahead on shots on goal for the majority of the game, but despite their aggressiveness on offense, were only able to put the puck in the net once.