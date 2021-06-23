Cancel
Niagara Falls, NY

Border agents recover $250K worth of marijuana near Niagara Falls

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered 118 pounds of marijuana near Niagara Falls, a discovery that is worth approximately $250,000, authorities said.

According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the New York State Parks police was called by a citizen on June 17, who reported “suspicious activity” at Whirlpool State Park in Niagara Falls, New York. The person said that while walking the trail along the lower Niagara River at 2:00 a.m. EDT, he noticed someone dragging what appeared to be multiple plastic-wrapped packages, the release stated.

Investigators said the person then fled the area, leaving the packages behind, WKBW reported. When Border Patrol agents from the Niagara Falls Station tested the 10 packages, they discovered 118 pounds of marijuana, the television station reported.

“This demonstrates the valuable relationship we have with our community and the citizens of Niagara Falls and the importance of being vigilant to suspicious behavior near the border,” Patrol Agent in Charge Brady Waikel, of the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station, said in a statement. “With their help, our agents and local area partners continue to prevent the illegal smuggling of narcotics, people, weapons, and other contraband into the United States.”

The incident is currently under investigation, the CBP said in its release.

©2021 Cox Media Group

