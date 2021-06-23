Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Clarence Thomas Snapchatting ‘F*** The First Amendment’ To All His Friends

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like only yesterday that the conservative cause célèbre was free speech on campus. All those woke physics professors teaching critical race theory were cancel culturing students just for using slurs or suggesting that their classmates don’t deserve basic human rights. That was the big crisis according to right-wing media.

abovethelaw.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bullying#Vermont Supreme Court#Snapchatted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Jewish Press

Supreme Court Cheerleads for First Amendment

In an 8-1 decision, the United States Supreme Court reminded a nation that seems to have forgotten freedom of speech about the importance of the First Amendment. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote a thoughtful decision denying public schools the power to discipline high school students for talking the way high school students tend to talk among themselves outside of school. A 14-year-old cheerleader had made the mistake of sending a rant to a few friends, one of whose mothers was a coach.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Justice Clarence Thomas Is the Unlikely Cannabis Supporter on the Supreme Court

Marijuana legalization has an interesting advocate at the Supreme Court: Justice Clarence Thomas. Today, once again, Justice Thomas indicated his support for cutting back federal laws that criminalize pot. You might think this is good news since Justice Thomas is one of the most conservative Justices on the Court, therefore surely more liberal Justices would agree. But, unfortunately for the movement, his zeal to rethink how this country criminalizes weed has, so far, no other supporters on the Court.
Politicsabovethelaw.com

The First Amendment: Bonkers Or A Blessing?

As some of you may remember, Prince Harry was a guest on Dax Shepard’s podcast last month. During the appearance, Harry provided his thoughts on the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, stating, “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.”
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Progressives Earned a Qualified Supreme Court Win From Clarence Thomas

Technically, the Supreme Court’s Thursday decision in Nestle v. Doe is a loss for human rights enforcement in the United States. The court ruled unanimously against six former child slaves who sued two major corporations for allegedly aiding and abetting their enslavement. That outcome is no surprise. What is shocking is that the defendants failed to persuade the court to immunize all corporations from lawsuits under the Alien Tort Statute. Corporations bet big on Nestle v. Doe, apparently convinced that SCOTUS would use the case to abolish corporate liability under the ATS. Instead, five justices concluded that domestic corporations can be sued under the statute. Nestle thus hands a narrow loss to a half-dozen plaintiffs while opening the door to future litigation against corrupt, abusive, and lawless businesses.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The Supreme Court continues to defy liberals' and conservatives' expectations

Despite all the fearmongering from leftists and wishful thinking from conservatives, the Supreme Court and its three newest justices continue to prove everyone wrong. The bench has issued a shocking number of unanimous opinions this term, plus some often surprising majority coalitions. In one of its most recent cases illustrating the latter, for example, "conservative" Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s leftist Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan and its Chief Appeaser John Roberts to uphold the federal government’s coronavirus-related tenant-eviction moratorium.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court allows government to detain people who repeatedly cross border illegally

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the federal government can detain people who repeatedly enter the country illegally while their asylum hearings play out in court. The decision, which split the court's conservatives and liberals 6-3, was a win for supporters of tighter immigration regulations. Justice Samuel Alito, writing in the court's majority opinion, said that noncitizens who come back into the country after having been deported show "a willingness to violate the terms of a removal order" and can't be given the option of bail for that reason.
Congress & CourtsTulsa World

Opinion: Supreme Court blocks Congress on the right to sue

In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’ ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs.