Bristol, Plymouth coming back after challenging year

Community and business leaders gathered for a video conference Wednesday, as part of the annual Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce State of the Cities and Towns. Area leaders that were at the meeting were Plymouth Mayor David Merchant, Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, Wolcott Mayor Thomas Dunn and Burlington First Selectman Ted Shafer. Representatives from Farmington were unable to make the meeting. Leaders focused on the challenges of the last year during the pandemic and ongoing recovery and development efforts.