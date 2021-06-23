Cancel
Connecticut State

Bristol, Plymouth coming back after challenging year

Bristol Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity and business leaders gathered for a video conference Wednesday, as part of the annual Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce State of the Cities and Towns. Area leaders that were at the meeting were Plymouth Mayor David Merchant, Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, Wolcott Mayor Thomas Dunn and Burlington First Selectman Ted Shafer. Representatives from Farmington were unable to make the meeting. Leaders focused on the challenges of the last year during the pandemic and ongoing recovery and development efforts.

