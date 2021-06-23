Judge to hold public hearing on closure of Tenth Street Elementary

10th Street Elementary School in Anniston Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

A federal judge will hold a public hearing July 9 on the Anniston Board of Education’s plan to close Tenth Street Elementary School, court documents show.

U.S. District Judge Corey Maze last week set a 9 a.m. July date for a hearing at the federal courthouse on Noble Street as the school system makes its case for the school closure.

Enrollment in the Anniston school system has been in decline for years, echoing the decline in the city’s overall population. There are now 1,738 students in five schools: Anniston High, Anniston Middle and three elementary schools.

School board members voted earlier this year to shutter Tenth Street and divide its students between Randolph Park and Golden Springs elementary schools.

The decision is complicated by the fact that Anniston remains under federal court supervision in the decades-old court case that desegregated the city’s schools. Most major changes — particularly the building or closure of a school — require a judge’s approval.

In court motions filed earlier this month, the lawyers for the original plaintiffs said they have “no objection” to the current closure plan.

“Unfortunately, the district has lost a lot of students,” civil rights lawyer Earnestine Sapp wrote in her response to the school system’s motion to close the school. “This motion offers the opportunity to improve the plight of the remaining students and improve its effort in achieving diversity among teachers and administrators.”

The school system earlier this month approved a zoning plan that would send most kids north of 10th Street and west of Quintard to Randolph Park Elementary, with the rest zoned for Golden Springs Elementary.