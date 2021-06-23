Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Rumors: Why The Boston Celtics Are Hiring Ime Udoka As Head Coach

By Anthony Riccobono
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the many NBA coaching vacancies has reportedly been filled. The Boston Celtics are hiring Ime Udoka to be their next head coach, sources told ESPN. Udoka will replace Brad Stevens, who was Boston’s head coach from 2013-2021 and has moved into the front office, taking over for former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. Udoka spent this past season as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

www.ibtimes.com
Community Policy
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kara Lawson
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The Brooklyn Nets#Team Usa#Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBACBS Sports

NBA coaching tracker, latest updates: Celtics to hire Ime Udoka, per report; Rick Carlisle leaves Mavs

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who decided to step down. Now, Stevens and the Celtics are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to make Nets assistant Ime Udoka his replacement on the sideline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA985thesportshub.com

People around NBA ‘strongly’ support Celtics’ Ime Udoka hiring

In the days since the Celtics hired Ime Udoka as head coach, the reviews have been mostly positive. Fans, media members, and former players & coaches have flocked to social media and other outlets to sing Udoka’s praises. Most recently, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, in an interview with NBC Sports...
NBANBC Sports

Marcus Smart has special message for Ainge, Stevens after C's shakeup

A lot has changed for the Boston Celtics since Tuesday. Just 12 hours after their season ended with a playoff loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics announced that Brad Stevens had vacated his head coach role to take over for Danny Ainge, who was retiring as the team's president of basketball operations.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Smart, Udoka, Stevens, Tatum

New Celtics coach Ime Udoka considers Marcus Smart to be a “foundational piece” for the future, tweets Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. Udoka made the comments during a radio interview today, indicating that the team will rely heavily on Smart, who’s expected to take over as point guard following the trade of Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City.
NBACelticsBlog

Celtics are finally building a team around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

NBA stars are the most powerful members of any organization. Whether it’s making certain roster moves or filling a head coaching vacancy, those who influence the team’s on-court outcome the most tend to have the most say in the pieces they want around them. That hasn’t always been the case...
Basketballspectrumlocalnews.com

Durant, Booker, Tatum headline U.S. Olympic basketball team roster

Though the NBA playoffs continue, Team USA has announced the star-studded 12-man roster that will compete at the Tokyo Olympic games in an effort to win its fourth consecutive Olympic title. Headlining the team will be Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, fresh off of a herculean playoff effort that fell...
NBACBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Jerry Colangelo explains Kevin Love making the cut over Julius Randle, younger NBA stars

Kevin Love was a surprising choice to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer. He won a gold medal with Team USA in 2012, but did not play on the Olympic team in 2016 and has struggled in the NBA over the past several years. Love has played in only 103 games over the past three seasons, and in that time, he has averaged a meager (by Olympic standards) 16.2 points per game. He has not made an All-Star team since 2018, and defense was a weakness even at his peak.
NBAOregonian

Danny Ainge ‘in play’ for role with Utah Jazz front office, per report

When the Boston Celtics announced on June 2 that Danny Ainge would be stepping down from his role as President of Basketball Operations, speculation about the next step in his future began to rumble. That may be taking shape across the country. Utah Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis...
NBAYardbarker

Damian Lillard is unnecessarily inventing reasons to leave Portland

Dame Lillard should get the hell out of Portland. That’s what it seems like he wants to do, and he probably has the leverage to do it. Nobody can say he failed to give the Blazers a fair shake. He’s been with the organization since being drafted sixth overall in 2012, made six All-NBA Teams, qualified for the playoffs every year except his rookie season, won a handful of big playoff games more or less by himself, and built his heroic legend in the Pacific Northwest.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Team USA Explains Why Kevin Love Made The Roster

Kevin Love is coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons of his career. That didn’t stop USA Basketball from selecting him for this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Love played just 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, and has suited up for 103 total games over...
BasketballStandard-Examiner

Damian Lillard officially an Olympian as USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster

Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Hire Former NBA Head Coach As Assistant

A spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching staff opened up after Jason Kidd left for the Dallas Mavericks. On Wednesday, the Lakers filled that vacancy. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are finalizing a deal to hire former New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale as an assistant coach.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Floats Blockbuster Damian Lillard Trade

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard is reportedly less than content with the team and could request a trade, per a recent report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. In the days since Haynes broke that news, there has been endless speculation about where the Portland could trade the six-time...
Basketball247Sports

Draymond Green officially named to Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics

Draymond Green is going for gold again. The Golden State Warriors forward has officially been named to the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team to compete in this summer’s Tokyo Games. It’ll be the second time Green has suited up for his country in the Olympics, following a gold medal-winning run...