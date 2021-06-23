NBA Rumors: Why The Boston Celtics Are Hiring Ime Udoka As Head Coach
One of the many NBA coaching vacancies has reportedly been filled. The Boston Celtics are hiring Ime Udoka to be their next head coach, sources told ESPN. Udoka will replace Brad Stevens, who was Boston’s head coach from 2013-2021 and has moved into the front office, taking over for former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. Udoka spent this past season as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets.www.ibtimes.com