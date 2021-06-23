NBA Rumors: Why The Boston Celtics Are Hiring Ime Udoka As Head Coach

Dame Lillard should get the hell out of Portland. That’s what it seems like he wants to do, and he probably has the leverage to do it. Nobody can say he failed to give the Blazers a fair shake. He’s been with the organization since being drafted sixth overall in 2012, made six All-NBA Teams, qualified for the playoffs every year except his rookie season, won a handful of big playoff games more or less by himself, and built his heroic legend in the Pacific Northwest.