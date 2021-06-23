Cancel
Owners Of The Suez Canal Ship Have Reached A Compensation Deal With Egypt

By Jackie Northam
NPR
 7 days ago

The owners of the container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal in March have reached a compensation deal with Egyptian authorities. Jammed for nearly a week, the blockage disrupted global shipping. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A compensation deal has been reached in principle between Egyptian authorities and the owners...

www.npr.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Egyptian#The Suez Canal Authority#Clyde Co#The Ever Given#Npr News#Odesza Song#Verb8tm Inc
EconomyArkansas Online

Settlement reached over Suez Canal blockage

CAIRO -- The owner and insurers of the enormous container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March and disrupted global shipping have reached a settlement with the Egyptian authorities, one of the insurers said Wednesday. The insurer's statement did not specify the amount, but said that...
IndustryCBS 58

The Ever Given could soon be released by the Suez Canal

(CNN) -- The Ever Given could soon resume its journey after a deal was reached to release the quarter-mile-long container ship and the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cargo it was carrying when it blocked the Suez Canal three months ago. An Egyptian court seized the ship and...
Worldgcaptain.com

Egypt Expects To Sign Ever Given Deal Next Week

By Abdel Latif Wahba (Bloomberg) Egypt expects to finalize an agreement next week for compensation over the giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, according to the waterway’s top official. The Suez Canal Authority will sign a deal with the owners and insurers of the Ever Given vessel...
Economyvoiceofalexandria.com

Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship

CAIRO (AP) — The owners and insurers of the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year have reached an agreement in principle over their dispute with canal authorities, representatives from both sides said Wednesday. Stann Marine, the lawyers representing the vessel’s owners...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Ever Given could resume voyage 3 months after Suez Canal grounding

The UK P&I Club, an insurer of the Ever Given, is reporting an agreement has been reached with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the container ship could be released from custody in Egypt soon. That’s good news for owners of the cargo aboard the Evergreen Marine-operated vessel, which was...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Suez ship case adjourned as canal company assesses new offer

(June 21): An Egyptian court adjourned a case over the giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow the waterway’s operator time to assess the latest offer of financial compensation. The court in the city of Ismailia said the next hearing will be on July 4. Suez Canal Authority...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Egyptian court adjourns in Suez Canal ship case

An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned a case involving the massive cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is currently seeking half a billion dollars from the company that owns the vessel. The Associated Press reports that the court...
Economykfgo.com

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage- lawyer

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) -The owners of a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, a lawyer for the authority said on Sunday, as a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks.
IndustryPosted by
newschain

Suez Canal crisis cargo vessel now legally grounded amid compensation claim

The cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal, holding up world shipping, is grounded again, says a law firm battling to help its client off-load impounded containers. The Egyptian authorities have detained the Ever Given claiming 550 million US dollars (£395 million) in compensation from the ship’s owners Shoei Kisen Kaisha, following the operation to free the massive vessel which ran aground in March.
Businessmorningbrew.com

Delays From Yantian Port Shutdown Worse than Suez Canal Fiasco

In 2021, even Santa isn’t immune to supply chain fiascos. Severe backlogs at Chinese ports are threatening disruptions in electronics, appliances, furniture, and toys just as the retail industry prepares for its peak holiday shipping season in August. The backstory: The worst of the shipping bottleneck is at Yantian, the...
Economynddist.com

Ancient Law Could Force Companies to Pay Suez Canal Ship's Costs

We may have forgotten about the supply chain debacle inflicted by the famous ship that became trapped in the Suez Canal this past spring, but those manufacturers with goods aboard haven’t. That’s because companies with products that rode aboard the Ever Given in March are still awaiting their goods. The...
Industrygcaptain.com

China’s Worse-Than-Suez Ship Delays Set to Widen Trade Chaos

The global shipping industry, already exhausted by pandemic shocks that are adding to inflation pressures and delivery delays, faces the biggest test of its stamina yet. When one of China’s busiest ports announced it wouldn’t accept new export containers in late-May because of a Covid-19 outbreak, it was supposed to be up and running again in a few days. But as the partial shutdown drags on, it’s further snarling trade routes and lifting record freight prices even higher.
Worldpilebuck.com

Bauer Involved in the Expansion of Egypt’s Largest Port

Alexandria, Egypt – Egypt is a maritime country that has a remarkable geographical location on the junction of three continents and 2,000 km of coastline on the Mediterranean and the Red Sea which has developed its connection with the foreign world since ancient times. The Egyptian government has planned to develop six main ports to accommodate the growing demand on the seaborne trade – and BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH, through its local subsidiary BAUER EGYPT S.A.E., is involved in four of them.
Industryharrisondaily.com

Port operator DP World buys US logistics firm in $1.2B deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s largest port operators, DP World, said Thursday it has acquired an American logistics firm in a $1.2 billion deal, the latest investment as …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Retaildornob.com

Stranded: Retailers Like IKEA Still Have Products on Blocked Suez Ship “Ever Given”

The Ever Given container ship was stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal for an unprecedented six days back in March, causing a disruption in global commerce that affected the whole world. There are currently ongoing legal battles between multiple governments, the crew, and ship owners as authorities struggle to determine who was responsible for the blockage to end all blockages.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Six days in Suez: the inside story of the ship that broke global trade

Absolutely brilliant account of the grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, from Bloomberg Businessweek, featuring a blow-by-blow retelling of the hours and minutes leading up to the casualty, and the subsequent arrest of the vessel and court hearings. Based on interviews with key protagonists and forensic examination of the court transcripts in Ismailia, it heavily implies that much of the blame for the grounding is likely – unofficially at least – to be laid at the feet of the Suez Canal pilots. “Although no footage of the incident has been made public, the final few seconds would have unfolded with the horrible slowness of a collapsing building — a gigantic object surrendering to invisible forces. According to a person familiar with the VDR audio, Captain Kanthavel reacted as anyone might in the same situation: “Shit!” he screamed.”