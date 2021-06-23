Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Asks Judge to End Court Conservatorship

KTVN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has asked a judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.) Since 2008, her father Jamie has been Britney's conservator,...

www.ktvn.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#End Court Conservatorship#Rmo Llp#The New York Times#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
RelationshipsDaily Iberian

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Just Revealed if He’s Open to a ‘Change’ in Their ‘Custody Order’ After Her Court Hearing

The wait is finally over for fans who have been anticipating Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ court hearing. Spears’ ex-husband shared a statement via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressing the pop singer’s conservatorship for the first time since her speech. In his statement on behalf of her ex-husband,...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ judge DENIES lawyer’s motion to remove dad Jamie as co-conservator one week after pop star’s testimony

BRITNEY Spears’ judge has reportedly DENIED the pop star’s request to remove dad Jamie as the conservator of her estate. The bombshell court move comes after last week’s shocking testimony which Britney, 39, claimed the conservatorship was so “abusive,” she wanted to “sue her family.”. 🔵 Follow our Britney Spears...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears explodes at paparazzi and fans for “embarrassing” her during her recent vacation

Britney Spears you’re setting some ground rules as you try to enjoy your island getaway. On Tuesday, June 29, the embattled 39-year-old pop star shared a message to both fans and paparazzi, in response to the interactions she apparently had during her current trip to Maui, which she undertook after her court appearance. last week to discuss his guardianship.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Massey's Mom Claims Felony Charges Are Part Of Extortion Plot

Former Disney star Kyle Massey has been facing some legal troubles in recent times. Earlier today, reports claimed that Kyle Massey was charged with one felony count of immoral communication with a minor. Legal documents state that he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a minor between December 2018 and January 2019.