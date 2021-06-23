19-Year-Old Ruskin Woman And 20-Year-Old Wimauma Woman Killed In Overnight Crash

RUSKIN, Fla. – A 19-year-old Ruskin woman was killed in a crash that happened around 11:35 pm on Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling northbound on 6th Street SE approaching East College Avenue.

Troopers say that two other cars were traveling westbound on East College Avenue adjacent to each other when the Ruskin woman entered the intersection and into the path of the oncoming cars.

Troopers say both cars collided with the passenger side of the Ruskin woman’s car causing her car and one of the other cars to rotate to the west shoulder, crashing through a chain-link fence, and into the front yard of a residence.

Once in the yard, both vehicles collided with a tree. Troopers say the 19-year-old Ruskin woman’s car overturned and caught fire, and she died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger in the second car, a 20-year-old Wimauma woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Troopers say that she died around 2:30 pm Wednesday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.