McAfee Antivirus Software Creator Found Dead in Spanish Prison

KTVN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official has told The Associated Press. Earlier Wednesday, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.

www.ktvn.com
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

Woman Sentenced to 198 Months in Prison for Teaching and Distributing Information About Weapons of Mass Destruction

June 16, 2021 - A New York woman was sentenced today to 198 months, about 16 and a half years, in prison for her role in planning a terrorist attack in the United States. Noelle Velentzas, 33, of Queens, was convicted of teaching or distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in.
Military.com

Marine Major Pleads Not Guilty to 9 Charges in DC Capitol Riot, Gets Released By Court

Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Warnagiris has pleaded not guilty to nine charges that stem from his actions in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 at his arraignment on Monday. Federal prosecutors say that Warnagiris, 40, violently entered the Capitol after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors. According to the criminal complaint, Warnagiris then stood by the door, holding it open and helping others enter the Capitol.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Victim forced to remove clothes in attack on trail in Colorado

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, a man was attacked in the area of Midland Trail along County Road 304 near Buena Vista, Colorado. The incident took place on June 3 around 3:30 PM when the male victim was partaking in target practice. At this point, he was attacked by a male that used a stick and a rock as weapons. During the attack, the suspect also made the victim take all of his clothing off.
Public SafetyTimes Daily

Russia targets investigative journalists with raids

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Tuesday morning raided the apartments of several investigative journalists and their family members, a move that comes amid mounting pressure on Russia's independent media outlets. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Pastor and Son Arrested In Capitol Riot After Congregant Provided Evidence to FBI

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot on Thursday after a congregant provided evidence to the FBI. James Varnell Cusick Jr., 72, and his son Casey Cusick, 35, both pastors at the Global Outreach Ministries church in Melbourne, face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
San Diego, CAValley News

60 members of alleged San Diego meth ring with Sinaloa Cartel ties indicted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A grand jury indictment was unsealed today charging 60 alleged members of a San Diego-based methamphetamine distribution network with ties to the Sinaloa cartel with federal drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses. Prosecutors say the defendants were part of a ring that smuggled thousands of pounds of meth from the cartel across the border, then distributed the drug ``to dozens of sub-distributors'' in San Diego County, across the United States and even Australia and New Zealand. Drug proceeds were returned to the network's leaders through a variety of means, including bulk cash, structured cash deposits into bank accounts and money transfers through apps like PayPal, Zelle, Venmo and Cash App, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a se.
Texas StatePosted by
MyTexasDaily

Texas deputy sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for straw purchasing 40 firearms that were trafficked to Mexico

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas) — A federal judge sentenced Former Karnes County Sheriff’s Deputy Oswaldo Bernal today to 32 months in federal prison for straw purchasing approximately 40 firearms that were subsequently trafficked to Mexico. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court...
EuropeTimes Daily

UN war crimes court convicts 2 Serbs over Bosnia atrocities

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court has convicted two former allies of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic of aiding and abetting crimes committed by notorious Serb paramilitaries in a Bosnian town in 1992. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
Florida StateCourier News

Argentine family among missing in Florida building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The remains of 11 people have been found after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Florida, authorities said Monday. The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the dead and the missing. Miami-Dade police released late Monday the names and ages of...