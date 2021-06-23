City of Port St. Lucie Parks & recreation Department Receives National Award for HealthyU

PORT ST. LUCIE— The City of Port St. Lucie Parks & Recreation Department was recently selected to receive a National Innovation in Health Award from the National Recreation and Park Association for its new program, Healthy U, aimed at increasing awareness of mental health issues.

NRPA’s Innovation in Health Award recognizes a park and recreation agency leading an innovative project that fosters a culture of health in their community. The award will be presented during the 2021 NRPA Annual Conference in September. Healthy U: A Series of Conversations, was created to serve the community by integrating mental health awareness messages into traditional parks and recreation programming.

“Healthy U: A Series of Conversations is an exemplary testament to our department’s response to the evolving needs of our community. Where else in the organization can we connect our residents with quality recreational programming to assist in their quest toward community well-being,” said Sherman Conrad, director of Parks & Recreation at the City of Port St. Lucie.

Healthy U is a monthly program, offered in-person and via Zoom. Partnerships with local mental healthcare providers allow Healthy U to explore sensitive topics such as depression, anxiety, domestic violence, suicide prevention, opioid epidemic awareness, bullying and much more. Healthy U’s success in the community has been recognized at the state level as well. In 2020, the City of Port St. Lucie Parks & Recreation Department won the FRPA Innovative Programming in Health for its Opioid Epidemic Awareness Trainings and Public Forums. Healthy U has been submitted for a FRPA award this year in the Innovative Programming: Community Building category.

“It is truly an honor and high distinction to be recognized by National Recreation & Park Association with their 2021 Innovation in Health Award,” Conrad said. He added, “High praise is due to Patricia Roberts, deputy director, who recognized the need for this invaluable program early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has worked tirelessly to launch and ensure Healthy U’s sustainability as a source of well-being for our community.”

Each year, NRPA National Awards are presented to individuals and agencies across the U.S. to honor their efforts — both professional and personal — in the field of parks and recreation. This year, there are 12 categories in the NRPA National Awards program. Recipients are selected from a pool of applicants by NRPA’s National Awards and Scholarship Committee and are chosen for excellence in a variety of topics, including professional and voluntary service, programming, leadership, research and public outreach.

“The NRPA National Awards and Scholarship Committee is pleased to honor the 2021 NRPA recipients of the Innovation and Spotlight Awards,” said Jennifer Basham, chair of NRPA’s National Awards and Scholarship Committee and parks and recreation department director for The City of Burleson, Texas. “The committee was honored and excited to review qualified applications of initiatives and individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities through the field of parks and recreation.”

For more information about NRPA National Awards programs, visit https://www.nrpa.org/our-work/awards/.

For more information about Healthy U: A Series of Conversations and to watch recordings of previous programs, visit www.cityofpsl.com/healthyu.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates —the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org