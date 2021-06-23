I Grew Up With the Shame of Food Insecurity. Decades Later, I Still Obsess Over What I Eat
I remember watching my mother stand at the supermarket register, anxiously tugging at her shaggy dark blonde hair, repeatedly tucking it behind an ear. Her green eyes, amplified by thick glasses with rose-tinted plastic frames, scanned the running total. She’d hold an envelope open with one hand and whip out coupons like a blackjack dealer, placing them on each corresponding item to make sure the cashier scanned them together.www.bonappetit.com