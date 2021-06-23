Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Greece: Bishops attacked with caustic liquid, 10 hurt

By ELENA BECATOROS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAY4t_0adMVU7V00

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Seven senior members of Greece’s Orthodox Church and three others were hospitalized with burns Wednesday after being attacked with a caustic liquid, allegedly by a priest facing a disciplinary hearing, authorities said.

The incident occurred at a meeting in Athens of senior bishops. The 37-year-old priest, who was facing the hearing for alleged drug-related offenses, was arrested unharmed and detained for questioning.

A police officer who helped restrain the suspect was also injured, as were a lawyer and a presiding clergyman. They were transferred to state hospitals, for treatment, and two clergymen were described as being in more serious condition.

Police said it was not immediately clear what liquid was used, but added that the victims were being treated for burns.

“I express my abhorrence at this unprecedented event,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou wrote in a tweet after contacting Archbishop Ieronymos, the leader of the Greek church.

Most of the victims hold the senior rank of metropolitan bishop

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias visit an Athens hospital where the bishops were initially treated, joined by Archbishop Ieronymos.

Ieronymos told reporters he was “deeply saddened” by the attack but relieved that none of the injuries were considered by doctors to be life-threatening.

Health Minister Kikilias said four of the bishops were more lightly injured and were receiving first aid, while one was transferred to the plastic surgery unit of another hospital and the other two might also be transferred to other hospitals with specialized units, including one with a specialist eye clinic.

He said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had asked for constant updates on the case.

The motives for the attack were not immediately clear. State-run ERT television reported that the hearing was held as an appeal to depose the priest from the clergy.

Police identified the victims as the metropolitan bishops Antonios of Glyfada, Kyrillos of Kifissia, Kallinikos of Arta, Nikodimos of Kassandra, Dionysios IV of Zakynthos, Dimitrios of Goumenissis, and Andreas of Dryinoupolis.

___

Follow Becatoros at https://twitter.com/ElenaBec and Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bishops#Orthodox Church#Caustic#Ap#Greek#Ert#Dimitrios Of Goumenissis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
Place
Athens
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
ReligionBBC

Athens priest arrested for acid attack on bishops

A priest has been arrested in Athens after he threw acid on seven bishops of the Greek Orthodox Church, police say. The attack took place during a disciplinary hearing against the 36-year-old priest on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Three bishops are being treated in hospital for the burns, mostly...
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Greece: Priest held for psychiatric exam after acid attack

ATHENS, Greece -- A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest arrested following an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people was undergoing psychiatric evaluation Thursday before charges were to be considered. The 37-year-old Greek suspect was arrested by a police guard late Wednesday after he allegedly threw acid...
Religionmix929.com

Russia jails Jehovah’s Witness for record eight years over extremism

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced two Jehovah’s Witnesses to seven and eight years in jail on extremism charges, with the latter sentence the longest ever handed to one of the group’s adherents in the country. The verdict, issued by a court in the far eastern city...
Religionkgoradio.com

Pope Francis makes extensive revision to Catholic Church law

Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades. The new revision insists that bishops...
Worldthefreepress.ca

‘No guarantees’ of papal apology for residential schools after Vatican trip: AFN

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says there are no guarantees an Indigenous delegation travelling to the Vatican will lead to Pope Francis apologizing in Canada for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools — but they must try. Bellegarde confirmed AFN representatives will join Métis and Inuit...
Worldktwb.com

Pope, Lebanon Christian heads begin summit on country’s crisis

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis and Lebanon’s Christian leaders began a summit on Thursday to discuss how religion can help the country overcome its worst crisis since its civil war ended in 1990. Francis and the patriarchs of Lebanon’s various Christian groups walked from the Santa Marta residence where...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WDBO

Firing upheld for officer who sought Breonna Taylor warrant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — The Kentucky police detective who sought the no-knock search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has had his firing upheld. The Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to uphold the termination of Joshua Jaynes after hours of deliberation, news outlets reported. The decision came after three days of hearings in which Jaynes and his attorney sought his reinstatement.
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Turkey officially withdraws from treaty protecting women

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey formally withdrew Thursday from a landmark international treaty protecting women from violence, though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted it won’t be a step backwards for women. Erdogan ended the country’s participation in the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention through a surprise overnight decree in March,...
Nashville, TNPosted by
WDBO

VIRUS DIARY: The unfinished business of a funeral deferred

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — It dawned on me recently at the Nashville airport that the pandemic wouldn't end at the same time for everybody. I had expected a trickle of travelers, but the airport was jammed. Most people had masks, but social distancing wasn't a thing. I was flying...
Public SafetyPosted by
WDBO

Attack in eastern Congo kills 9; US ambassador vows support

BENI, Congo — (AP) — At least nine civilians, including women, were killed in an attack by rebels in Congo’s eastern city of Beni, officials said Thursday. The attack in Beni's Rwangoma neighborhood is the third such attack in the Beni area this week. Police and the military have blamed...
Maine StatePosted by
WDBO

Picasso kept in Maine house closet for 50 years is sold

AMESBURY, Mass. — (AP) — A mixed-media painting attributed to Pablo Picasso has been sold after spending 50 years in a closet in a house in Maine. John McInnis Auctioneers, based in Massachusetts, confirmed that the painting entitled "Le Tricorne" sold on Saturday, the Boston Globe reported. The 16 x...