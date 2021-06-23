Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Amidst Civil War, Ethiopia Holds Elections

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 8 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Against a backdrop of violence in the nation's Tigray region, Ethiopia held elections Monday. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Tsedale Lemma, editor of Addis Standard, about what's at stake.

www.npr.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#Ethiopia Holds Elections#Audio#Npr#Addis Standard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Ethiopia to vote amid war in Tigray, fears over fairness

Ethiopia will vote Monday in an election billed as its freest yet, but that is proceeding under the shadow of war and famine in the north, and serious doubts over fairness. The vote is the cornerstone of a promised democratic revival in Africa's second-most populous nation, and is supposed to represent a clean break with the repression that tarnished past elections. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who freed political prisoners and welcomed back exiles, is seeking a popular mandate after three years of great change, but also violent turmoil, under his rule. The young leader rose to power on the back of anti-government unrest and was praised for his democratic agenda, including a commitment to hold Ethiopia's most competitive elections yet.
POTUSBBC

Ethiopia election: A sham or democratic rebirth?

Ethiopia is poised to hold what its prime minister calls the nation's first attempt at free and fair elections, but it is taking place amid deepening insecurity, a boycott by some leading opposition parties, and the Tigray region being consumed not only by conflict but by starvation and the rising threat of famine, writes BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ethiopia Prepares for Tense, Long-Delayed Elections

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia is preparing for national and regional parliamentary elections on Monday that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said will be the country's first free and fair polls after decades of repressive rule. But voting has been delayed in 110 out of 547 constituencies because of violent...
ElectionsBBC

Ethiopia elections: The misinformation circulating online

As Ethiopia prepares for parliamentary elections on Monday, some online users have been posting misleading content and claims. Access to social media in Ethiopia is relatively low compared with elsewhere on the continent but its use is rising rapidly, particularly around events such as national elections. Just days before the...
WorldInternational Business Times

Counting Under Way In 'Historic' Ethiopia Election

Vote counting was under way Tuesday following elections in Ethiopia that went ahead without polling in the war-torn northern Tigray region and other restive parts of Africa's second-most populous nation. Some 38 million people were registered to vote but many did not cast a ballot on Monday, with elections postponed...
WorldBBC

Ethiopia Election 2021: Voters cast ballots in a twice delayed election

Ethiopia Election 2021: Voters cast ballots in a twice delayed election. What has been heralded as a true test of democracy in Ethiopia, the twice postponed elections finally took place in the shadow of a pandemic, internal struggles in the country's northern state of Tigray and boycotting by some of the country's biggest opposition parties.
PoliticsBloomberg

Tigray Dissidents Claim Territorial Gains in Ethiopian Civil War

Forces loyal to the former ruling party in Ethiopia’s dissident Tigray region claimed to have retaken territory lost to federal forces during eight months of fighting, indicating that a civil war in the eastern African nation may be far from over. Tigray People’s Liberation Front troops, who made a strategic...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Ethiopia’s elections blighted by boycotts and conflict in Tigray

In October 2019 the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded its peace prize to Ethiopia’s young and personable prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation”, and in particular, for his progress in ending the conflict with neighbouring Eritrea. It seemed like a moment of extraordinary...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Border dispute poses risk of war between Sudan, Ethiopia: U.S diplomat

Jun. 30—Washington — U.S. senior diplomat Tuesday said that the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia poses a risk of conflict. Robert Godec, Robert Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of African Affairs, made his statement in a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Politicsfarmvilleherald.com

Arms used in Civil War examined

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a program about the radical shift in technological advancements of weaponry throughout the entire Civil War Saturday, July 3, at 1 p.m. The program will look at specifically “long arms” such as rifled muskets and repeating rifles. The presentation will be led...
Georgia Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

Georgia man charged with citizenship fraud, accused of war crimes in Ethiopia

A Gwinnett County man accused of human rights violations in Ethiopia in the 1970s has been arrested on charges that he fraudulently gained citizenship to the United States. Mezemr Abebe Belayneh, 65, of Snellville, was arraigned Thursday on charges that he lied during his immigration and naturalization process as he became a U.S. citizen, according to the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt R. Erskine.
Politicsmnhs.org

Civil War Battles

While Gettysburg remains the most famous battle of the Civil War, Vicksburg should not be overlooked in importance. Both were fought over the days surrounding July 4 in 1863; Minnesotans fought heroically in both; and both were turning points in the war. Gettysburg stopped the momentum of the Confederacy in...
EconomyWoonsocket Call

Apple Amidst US-China Wars

America's most valuable $2 trillion company is no longer immune to US geopolitics. Apple's global success is an anomaly to the protectionist Trump-Biden administrations - for all the wrong reasons.
Militaryfarmvilleherald.com

Civil War weapons discussed

The second part of a program on weapons technology in the Civil War will focus on the long arms used by infantry soldiers. The program will be held Saturday, July 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sailor’s Creek State Park. Rev. Jeffery Schroeder will present the program. The presentation...
Decatur, GAwuga.org

Group Goes to Court to Return Civil War Memorial

The Sons of Confederate Veterans and going to court to get a civil war memorial returned to Decatur’s town square. The monument was removed last year on order from a DeKalb County judge who agreed it had become a threat to public safety during last summer’s protests around racial justice and police violence. The SCV claims the removal of the monument violated state law and that there was insufficient evidence that the monument had become a threat to public safety.