Amidst Civil War, Ethiopia Holds Elections

Ethiopia will vote Monday in an election billed as its freest yet, but that is proceeding under the shadow of war and famine in the north, and serious doubts over fairness. The vote is the cornerstone of a promised democratic revival in Africa's second-most populous nation, and is supposed to represent a clean break with the repression that tarnished past elections. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who freed political prisoners and welcomed back exiles, is seeking a popular mandate after three years of great change, but also violent turmoil, under his rule. The young leader rose to power on the back of anti-government unrest and was praised for his democratic agenda, including a commitment to hold Ethiopia's most competitive elections yet.