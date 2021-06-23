The SBC hosts thinkers and feelers
Why do we believe what we believe? Some people just feel what they believe is true. Others weigh evidence before deciding what they believe. Feelers rarely change their minds because, let’s face it, their feelings are all internal, i.e. something inside of them would have to change for them to change their minds. Thinkers change their minds when new evidence contradicts what they believe, and they have to reason again through all the evidence before deciding what to believe.magnoliagazette.com