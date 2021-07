Richard is the CEO of Quantstamp and a leader in blockchain and smart contract enterprise security. While 2020 was a big year for decentralized finance, the nonfungible token (NFT) industry has also exploded over the past few months. With massive amounts of investment flowing into the industry, it grew 17% in 2019 and is forecast to grow 50% by the end of 2020. At the beginning of December 2020, the top five players in the NFT sector had seen over $1.2 million in volume over the past seven days.