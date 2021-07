The Detroit Tigers have one player above what is considered average WAR and that is Casey Mize. With all the injuries to the Detroit Tigers pitching staff, you expected any one of the reminding starters to step up their game. As a collective, the starting pitching staff is performing much better than in 2020, thanks to the work of the pitching staff of Chris Fetter and manager A.J. Hinch having let his young starters face difficult situations.