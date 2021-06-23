Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book: Money in the Morgue

theconcordinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(294 pages, mystery, 2018) Chief Detective Inspector Alleyn is trying to write letters in a run-down convalescent hospital in New Zealand during World War II. He’s attempting to write one to his wife, Troy, but can’t find the words. It’s midsummer in the remote area and a storm is threatening. Suddenly Alleyn is thrust into a calamity! A van has broken down, and the driver, Mr. Glossup, a payroll delivery clerk, is told by the Matron of the hospital that he must keep his cash in their safe for the night. But then the money is stolen, an older man’s body is lost, something terrible happens to the Matron, and all manner of commotion breaks loose. Alleyn, who was sent there for a completely different reason, must take charge. The storm hits, the bridge loses planks and looks impassable, and the telephone lines are down. They are alone. There’s lots of action, and wonderful characters: soldiers, nurses, doctors, a vicar, and a drunken porter. There’s stolen money, mysterious disappearances, ancient, sacred Māori caves, troubled lovers, espionage – this tale has it all! And numerous references to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. There is a lot going on in this quick read, and I was sad to see it end.

www.theconcordinsider.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margery Allingham
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matron#M Ori#Concord Public Library#Concordpubliclibrary Net
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
World War II
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...