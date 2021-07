Three former Georgia standouts punched their ticket to the next round of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday. Former NCAA long jump champion Keturah Orji qualified for the final in the event after soaring to the eighth-best distance of the day. Morgann Leleux, who last earned All-America honors in 2015, advanced to the pole vault final. Former NCAA 400-meter dash champion Lynna Irby competed in her second individual event of the Trials and advanced to the semifinal round of the 200m.