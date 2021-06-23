Devoted ‘Mare’ Fans Bring a Darker Side of the Hit Series to Filming Areas

The first season of Evil ended on CBS with Katja Herbers’s ever-skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard burning her hand on a crucifix. She’d just taken matters — specifically, an ice ax — into her own hands after having her family threatened by Darren Pettie’s murderous Orson LeRoux. But even if Kristen can justify killing him as an act of self-defense, her actions are still haunting her, and as season two starts up, some other demonic forces might be, too. The show, now on Paramount+, picks up with a version of Kristen who just may have verged into the darkness. She’s still on the job, investigating potentially supernatural occurrences with Mike Colter’s priest and Aasif Mandvi’s tech expert, but she’s also experiencing a new set of hallucinations involving a djinn, exploring more of her sexuality, and trying to work through the aftershocks of, you know, murder in therapy.