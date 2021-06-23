Cancel
Delaware County, PA

Devoted ‘Mare’ Fans Bring a Darker Side of the Hit Series to Filming Areas

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 7 days ago

Police are warning fans of HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” that trespassing in Wallingford will not be tolerated, writes Dann Cuellar for 6abc.com.

The HBO hit series brought a lot of national attention, most of it good, to Delaware County.

Click here to continue reading.

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
New York Stage and Film brings back its Summer Series

Theatrical fun is making a comeback to Poughkeepsie. The nonprofit New York Stage and Film is bringing back its Summer Series this July and August. The Summer Series showcases emerging talent at Vassar, Marist College, and Poughkeepsie entertainment venue, Revel 32. "We're just trying to bring audiences together in our...
Pennslyvania town tells ‘Mare of Eastown’ fans to stay away

It must be something in the wooder. Local police have had enough of pesky “Mare of Easttown” fans visiting Wallingford, Pa. to catch a glimpse of filming locations from the hit HBO series – bothering residents and going onto private properties. “Yes! It’s neat they filmed a lot of it...
TVLine

Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson and EP/Writer Brad Ingelsby Dissect Lori's Big Series Finale Explosion

In the seventh and final episode of HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Julianne Nicholson‘s Lori unloads on her BFF Mare (Kate Winslet) for arresting her 12-year-old son Ryan without even the courtesy of a heads-up. Below, TVLine Dream Emmy nominee Nicholson and Mare series creator Brad Ingelsby, who penned the closer, take us inside the visceral, heartbreaking scene.
Evil’s Katja Herbers Is Exploring a Darker Side of Kristen in Season Two

The first season of Evil ended on CBS with Katja Herbers’s ever-skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard burning her hand on a crucifix. She’d just taken matters — specifically, an ice ax — into her own hands after having her family threatened by Darren Pettie’s murderous Orson LeRoux. But even if Kristen can justify killing him as an act of self-defense, her actions are still haunting her, and as season two starts up, some other demonic forces might be, too. The show, now on Paramount+, picks up with a version of Kristen who just may have verged into the darkness. She’s still on the job, investigating potentially supernatural occurrences with Mike Colter’s priest and Aasif Mandvi’s tech expert, but she’s also experiencing a new set of hallucinations involving a djinn, exploring more of her sexuality, and trying to work through the aftershocks of, you know, murder in therapy.
‘Mare Of Easttown’s’ Brad Ingelsby On Creating A Breakout TV Hit And Why He Likes To Write About Home – Behind The Lens

Brad Ingelsby has been on a serious role ever since breaking through with his screenplay for the acclaimed 2013 film Out of the Furnace, directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale. Actually, that script was originally called Low Dweller and it caught the attention of Leonardi DiCaprio and director Ridley Scott. Although they didn’t end up making the film, it turned out pretty good for Ingelsby anyway, you might say.
Bring a picnic and enjoy the Tryon Farm Institute Summer Film Series.

Please Join Tryon Farm Institute and friends under the stars Saturday, June 26th at 8:30pm for a special NW Indiana screening of the film 2040: The Regeneration. When director Damon Gameau imagined the world his 4 year old daughter would grow up inheriting he realized we need to embrace solutions for healing our planet. Dazzling visual effects and science driven projections create a film that is entertaining, uplifting and educational. 2040: The Regeneration shows us what is possible if we work together now to create a better tomorrow, one regenerative plan at a time.
Film featuring West Side organization to debut during Juneteenth festivities

Three key West Side institutions are planning a weekend-long celebration of Juneteenth, starting Friday, June 18. On Friday, the MAAFA Redemption Project, the New Mount Pilgrim Church, and The Leaders Network will host the Chicago premiere of “All These Sons,” a new documentary by Academy Award-nominated Directors Bing Liu and Joshua Altman.
New Netflix series ‘Echoes’ to film in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Netflix plans to film two projects in “Hollywood East.”. Scouts for “Echoes,” a limited series about twin sisters, are said to be in Wilmington looking at potential filming locations. Deadline reports the show is from “13 Reasons Why” executive producer/showrunner Brian Yorkey. EUE/Screen Gems Studios appeared...
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
OK! Magazine

Drake Bell Celebrates 35th Birthday At Disneyland After Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment — Photos

Keeping up appearances? Drake Bell appeared every inch a doting dude during a day at The Happiest Place on Earth — despite pleading guilty to child endangerment. The Drake & Josh alum — who was seemingly rocking a wedding band — celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, June 27, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with an unidentified woman and a baby.
