Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

With A Drop In Demand, Getting People COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Up To Local Doctors

By Bret Jaspers
NPR
 7 days ago

Audio will be available later today. COVID-19 vaccine mega-sites across the U.S. are closing down due to the drop in demand for the shot. Much of the hard work of getting people vaccinated will now fall on primary care providers.

www.npr.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Primary Care#The U#Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthClock Online

Six Questions To Ask Your Doctor About COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—While most American adults have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of people still have questions. Everyone deserves to have access to factual information to make a decision about getting vaccinated. But many people don’t know where to go to get their questions answered.
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

Doctors Debunk 9 Popular COVID-19 Vaccine Myths and Conspiracy Theories

Myths, conspiracy theories, and misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines continue to circulate online. From the vaccines not working to them making you magnetic, these myths have no evidence to back them. Medical experts urge people to check the credibility of any source claiming to share medical information. Misinformation and falsehoods about...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Experts Release Grim Prediction for the COVID Vaccination Campaign in the US

The US is currently facing a massive decline in the number of infections and deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease, but it may be too early for Americans to open the champagne. The vaccination campaign in the world’s hardest-hit country by the pandemic is unfolding pretty fast, as 311 million vaccine doses were given so far, according to Bloomberg.
Public Healthfoxla.com

COVID-19: Local doctor discusses Delta variant that's worrying CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now labeling the coronavirus "Delta variant" as a strain of concern. The Delta variant was first detected in India in February and is believed to be up to 60% more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain. "The Delta variant has taken a...
Montgomery, ALaldailynews.com

Doctors answer COVID-19 vaccine questions during TV phone banks

Alabama doctors recently took to newscasts to answer viewers’ questions about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations in a series of televised phone banks. The doctors from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are trying to improve the state’s near last-place standing in vaccination rates. The organizations partnered with TV stations WBRC in Birmingham, WKRG in Mobile and WSFA in Montgomery.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

BLACK DOCTORS COVID-19 CONSORTIUM COVID-19 VACCINES AND TESTING

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) will continue distributing coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. BDCC will continue offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and older. BDCC will continue home vaccinations to meet the continued demand. Vaccination will occur on the following dates and times listed below. To help eliminate barriers to receiving the vaccine in Philadelphia, Uber is proving a free $50 round-trip ride to anyone wishing to be vaccinated at any BDCC clinic, using Promo Code: 10MVBDC.
Public HealthPost-Star

COVID-19 vaccination and heart issues: Here's a doctor's explanation

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been hearing about an increase in the number of young people who are developing heart issues, including myocarditis, after being vaccinated for COVID-19. Can you explain this condition? I have a 15-year-old son, and I am wondering if it is safe for him to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or if he is at risk for developing a heart condition.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Study finds sign of long-lasting protection from COVID-19 vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna produce a "persistent" immune response and give a sign of long-lasting protection, a new study finds. The study is a positive development in the discussion around whether booster shots of the vaccines will be needed and when, though there has not been a definitive answer to that question yet.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Doctor Considers Next Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

More than half of Idaho's adult population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Will it be enough to protect the state from another surge?. Meanwhile, Idaho's coronavirus positivity rate remains low. Idaho Matters checks in with Dr. David Pate about the Delta variant, and answers your questions at this stage of the pandemic. Pate is the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a volunteer member of Gov. Brad Little's coronavirus task force.