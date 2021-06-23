Trinnov Audio Altitude16 Surround Sound Processor Review Page 2

Do you want your TV to look its best? Do you own an Apple TV and an iPhone with Face ID? Congrats, now you have a new way to tweak your TV. Called color balance, it uses the camera on your phone to measure your TV screen and automatically calibrate the picture -- and no, you don't need the new Apple TV to use it. The feature is pretty cool, and in our testing we found it can be effective, but there are other ways to improve your TV's picture that might work better. Curious? Read on.