Trinnov Audio Altitude16 Surround Sound Processor Review Page 2
Trinnov's Optimizer software has some powerful tricks up its sleeve. First, you can save up to 29 custom calibrations and assign each of them by input. So, if you want one specifically for two-channel music- listening and another for movies, that's easy to accomplish. Also, you can switch between calibrations "on the fly" using the web interface, with only a slight audio dropout as the processor switches from one preset to the next.www.soundandvision.com