Hong Kong's 'Apple Daily' Shut Down, Leadership Arrested

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily says it may be “forced to shut” by the weekend following a clampdown by authorities in the Chinese administered region. The newspaper has come under fire from the authorities over their critical coverage of Beijing, with charges slapped on editors and the owners of the company. The newsroom has been raided and assets frozen under a controversial national security law imposed last year. The case has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedom in one of the largest international financial centres, where several international media houses have their offices. On Monday,...