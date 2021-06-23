Hong Kong's 'Apple Daily' Shut Down, Leadership Arrested
Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy paper, Apple Daily, says it is shutting down. Its accounts have been frozen and much of its top leadership has been arrested. Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy newspaper will shut down. Jimmy Lai publishes Apple Daily. Now, he's behind bars. His bank accounts have been frozen. And the newspaper's bank accounts have been frozen as well, making it impossible for the paper to continue publishing. Outside their offices, people have been shouting messages of support.www.npr.org