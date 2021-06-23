(40 pages, nonfiction, 2010) You know that feeling you get when you look at a child and envision the limitless potential that they possess? Our 44th president, Barack Obama, beautifully encapsulates that feeling in his children’s book Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters. In this tender, thoughtful letter to his daughters, Obama has written a moving tribute to thirteen inspirational American men and women whose ideas have shaped our nation. Sasha and Malia are joined by the younger versions of Albert Einstein, Jackie Robinson, Helen Keller, Neil Armstrong, Martin Luther King, and several others-reminding us that everyone was once a child with a dream.