Matt Manning records first big-league win as Tigers sweep Cardinals
Detroit — Hall of Famer Jack Morris told the story of how veteran catcher Milt May set him straight on using all his pitches. "I had no clue," Morris said before the game Wednesday. "It was my first trip around the league and there were days when I had no confidence in my secondary pitches. So every time he'd throw down three fingers or anything other than fastball, I'd shake him off and he'd put it right back down.