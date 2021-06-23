Mondo Releasing Limited Edition Art Portraits of Tommaso Ciampa & Aleister Black

Aleister Black has talked openly about some of his frustrations in WWE, so it wasn't really overly surprising when reports surfaced suggesting he plans to sign with AEW. The company seems like a natural fit for Black, and it's hard to imagine him wanting to return to WWE after the past year. Despite what he believes were positive conversations with Vince McMahon, the former NXT Champion spent months at home and returned to feud with Big E...only to be released 10 days later.