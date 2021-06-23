Mondo Releasing Limited Edition Art Portraits of Tommaso Ciampa & Aleister Black
– Mondo Shop is releasing two new WWE posters this week by Randy Ortiz. They are portraits of NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa and former WWE Superstar Aleister Black. The 12″ x 16″ posters will be made in runs of 125 pints. They are expected to ship in July. Preorders start on Thursday, June 24 at 11:00 am CT on The Drop. This will likely be the last piece of new WWE merchandise made for Aleister Black after he was released earlier this month by WWE.411mania.com