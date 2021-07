When you launch a video streaming service, you would want to be available for all streaming devices, especially the ones that are the most popular in the market. It’s been a year since NBCUniversal launched its Peacock streaming app but it was not available for Amazon Fire TV devices, until now. Finally, those who own Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets will be able to install and watch TV shows and movies from the Peacock app if they want to subscribe to it.