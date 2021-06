MANCHESTER, N.H. — One more Granite Stater has died of COVID-19 as cases continued to decline and hospitalizations reached their lowest point in the state in months. Health officials said the person who died was a Rockingham County man age 60 or older. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility, officials said. There have been 1,369 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, officials said.