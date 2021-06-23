Book: My Four Seasons in France: A Year of the Good Life

My Four Seasons in France: A Year of the Good Life. (255 pages, nonfiction memoir, 2020) Janine Marsh and her husband Mark live in London and have good jobs there. They visit France one rainy day, on a day trip to buy some wine, and on a whim decide to look at some houses. They really can’t afford one, and aren’t in the market for a house. But the estate agent gives them a list of the cheapest three properties and they decide to take a look. The first two are horribly run-down. The third, a farmhouse, is really run-down as well, but Janine falls in love with it. She had never dreamed of owning a house in France, but suddenly she knew that this ramshackle building could be made into a home again and that they were the couple to do it.