Concord, NH

Looking Back: U.S. Mail Truck

theconcordinsider.com
 9 days ago

This vintage photograph shows a mailman delivering mail for the Concord Post Office. This Concord mail truck is one of the early Ford Model T conversions that allowed the front tires to be removed and replaced during winter with conversion skis. The rear tires were then fitted with a track over the existing tires to allow for maximum traction in the cold New Hampshire winters. The Ford Model T pictured was most likely using a conversion kit that was provided by authorized Ford Dealer White's Garage in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

www.theconcordinsider.com
