Business Briefs: June 23

Autumn View Gardens celebrated the grand opening of the Assisted Living and Memory Care Neighborhood at 16219 Autumn View Terrace Drive in Ellisville. The team offers 24-hour care, housekeeping services, wellness and social programs for residents. The memory care community provides the most intensive care and supervision, as well as specialized activities using Teepa Snow’s methodology, a memory care philosophy that emphasizes positive outcomes. In addition to assisted living and memory care, Autumn View offers respite care and hospice. For more information, visit autumnviewgardensellisville.com or call (636) 458-5225.