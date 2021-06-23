Cancel
Disney to Try Again on Tower of Terror Movie

By Robert Niles
Theme Park Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollider is reporting that Disney has a deal with Academy Award nominee and Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in a film based on its Tower of Terror rides. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley reportedly is writing the script. Disney previously brought Tower of Terror to...

www.themeparkinsider.com
