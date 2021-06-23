Cancel
Editorial: Lessons from the past

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost the Fourth of July – a holiday we did not get to celebrate with large gatherings in 2020. This year, we will. This year, we’ll be able to sit next to neighbors, friends and yes, even strangers. We’ll be able to listen to concerts and watch parades, decked out in red, white and blue. We’ll be able to sit beneath a sky filled with fireworks, wave miniature flags and sing patriotic songs. Perhaps we will recite the Pledge of Allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of The United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

