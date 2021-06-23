Marquette’s Glaser awarded teaching scholarship

The recipients of seven Memorial Scholarships were recently announced at Debra Collier's School of Dance. The scholarships, named in memory of former students Ashleigh Bruner, Jacquline Egolf, Melissa Eigenberg Vogt, Emma Martin, Lori Rigsby and Madison Shipley, and former dance parent Cindy Crane, were developed by the studio to offer opportunities to students through financial assistance and also encourage students through the recognition of their efforts, according to a provided news release.