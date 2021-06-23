Cancel
Marquette’s Glaser awarded teaching scholarship

By Holocaust Museum recognizes local artists, writers
West Newsmagazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexi Glaser, a recent graduate of Marquette High, was awarded the $1,000 Jan McVicar Scholarship by the Rockwood Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. Alpha Delta Kappa, an international sorority for educators, awards the scholarship annually in honor of Jan McVicar, a former Rockwood teacher and Alpha Delta Kappa Sister. The recipient is a deserving Rockwood School District senior who plans to pursue a college degree in education. Glaser plans to attend Missouri State University.

