Marquette’s Glaser awarded teaching scholarship
Lexi Glaser, a recent graduate of Marquette High, was awarded the $1,000 Jan McVicar Scholarship by the Rockwood Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. Alpha Delta Kappa, an international sorority for educators, awards the scholarship annually in honor of Jan McVicar, a former Rockwood teacher and Alpha Delta Kappa Sister. The recipient is a deserving Rockwood School District senior who plans to pursue a college degree in education. Glaser plans to attend Missouri State University.westnewsmagazine.com