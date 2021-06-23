Jennifer Aniston Confirms She & Brad Pitt Are ‘Buddies’ & Insists There’s ‘No Oddness’ Between Them

Jennifer Aniston said in a new interview that she and ex Brad Pitt are now ‘buddies’ and ‘friends’ after their fairytale marriage came to an end back in 2005. All is well between exes Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Brad Pitt, 57. The Friends actress said on the June 23 episode of The Howard Stern Show that she and Brad — who were considered Hollywood’s golden couple while they were married from 2000 to 2005 — are on great terms today. The exes most recently reunited in September 2020 when they both remotely participated in the live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. “It was absolutely fun,” Jennifer said of the virtual reading, per PEOPLE. “Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends.”