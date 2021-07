Chief Keef has been around for the last decade, so it's astounding to consider that the influential Chicago rapper is only 25-years-old. Innovating the drill subgenre in Chicago, the "Don't Like" rapper has quieted down in recent years. He still releases several projects per year, but they mostly don't manage to create much buzz. This week, Sosa went viral though for showing off his Jeep Trackhawk, which has seemingly been customized with an engine that roars like a literal beast.