Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Public Library follows trend across the nation in eliminating late fees

Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Readers in Sacramento have one less thing to worry about this summer. Starting July 1, the Sacramento Public Library will no longer charge overdue fees for library materials. Last year, the library system, California’s fourth largest, opted to temporarily cancel overdue fees to encourage readers during the coronavirus pandemic. The policy change formed part of the library’s budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, which the library’s board unanimously voted in favor of on May 22.

