Terry I. “Max” Smart, 72

David H. Gardner went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on 14th of June 2021. Dave was born May 8th, 1941 in Cumberland County, N.C in the small community of Beaverdam. After graduating from Stedman High School. he earned a civil engineering degree from N.C. State University. After graduation he served 5 years in the US Air Force. As a navigator on B-52 Bomber Planes. Dave moved to Lakeland in 1969 working with Merrill Lynch as an investment advisor. Due to bad market and hot weather, he started A-1 Air Conditioning Inc. in 1975. A-1 was sold in 1990 since Dave had started a building company, D & D Contractors Inc. in 1987. After suffering a damaging heart attack in 1998, he was always very thankful that God had let him live long enough to see and enjoy his grandchildren. He liked to tell them he made one dollar a day at his first job working in tobacco.