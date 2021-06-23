Here Are 20 Rappers Who Won the Most Awards

In any medium or artistic discipline, there will usually be an institution that acknowledges the best of the best within that world. Music is no different, with love being shown to artists' accomplishments through media outlets with year-end lists or entire days and street names being named after rappers. One of the most popular ways in hip-hop that separates the good from the great is award shows. When trophies are handed out for everything from having a great single to a legendary album, it's a major feat. Rap music has plenty of heavy-hitters in the awards space despite the genre still not fully getting the flowers it rightfully deserves. To celebrate the big wins rappers have been receiving over the years, XXL highlights the rappers who have racked up plenty of awards, from old-school living legends to some of the newer names. Specifically, the focus is on the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.