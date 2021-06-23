Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here Are 20 Rappers Who Won the Most Awards

By Robby Seabrook III
Posted by 
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In any medium or artistic discipline, there will usually be an institution that acknowledges the best of the best within that world. Music is no different, with love being shown to artists' accomplishments through media outlets with year-end lists or entire days and street names being named after rappers. One of the most popular ways in hip-hop that separates the good from the great is award shows. When trophies are handed out for everything from having a great single to a legendary album, it's a major feat. Rap music has plenty of heavy-hitters in the awards space despite the genre still not fully getting the flowers it rightfully deserves. To celebrate the big wins rappers have been receiving over the years, XXL highlights the rappers who have racked up plenty of awards, from old-school living legends to some of the newer names. Specifically, the focus is on the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

www.xxlmag.com
Community Policy
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Rap Music#Bet Awards#American Music Awards#Rappers#K Dot#Mtv Video Music Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
Musicfoxbangor.com

Fonzworth Bentley ‘Memba Him?!

Atlanta artist Fonzworth Bentley (real name Derek Watkins) gained fame in the early 2000s as Diddy’s assistant and stylish sidekick — with his eye-catching signature accessories like umbrellas, suspenders, bowties and even a violin — on reality shows like MTV’s “Making The Band 2” and as the host of “From G’s To Gents.”
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Polo G Drops New Hall of Fame Album – Listen

After the success of Polo G's Billboard No. 1 song, "Rapstar," in April, the Chicago-bred rapper has released his third album, Hall of Fame. On Friday (June 11), the 2020 XXL Freshman's latest effort arrived, comprised of 20 songs and a hard-hitting lineup of guest appearances such as Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave and more.
MusicPosted by
Parade

Queen Latifah Reigned, Lil Nas X Ruled and Cardi B Dropped a Bomb! Here's What Happened—and Who Won—at the 2021 BETs

Every year, the BET Awards help kick off summer in style—and with a little bit of culture. And with an A-list emcee this year in Taraji P. Henson, a killer lineup of performers and presenters, a live-and-in-person ceremony that took place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater—plus a special “Year of the Black Woman” theme highlighting all of Black women’s amazing accomplishments in showbiz, sports and beyond—you’d better believe that the 2021 BETs were one of the best yet.
CelebritiesBillboard

Here Are the Pop Stars Who've Inspired the Most Popular Baby Names

Outside of the Billboard charts, Drake has found a new ranking to come out on top: the top 10 most popular musical baby names. Jewellery Box unveiled the artists and bands that the most babies in the U.S. are being named after, with the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper coming in at No. 1. According to the chart, more than 25,000 babies who were born between 2000 and 2019 share the same name as the Billboard Music Awards Artist of the Decade recipient (born Aubrey Drake Graham).
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Polo G’s Hall of Fame Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Polo G's rapstar status has been further solidified with a No. 1 album. On Sunday (June 20), the top 10 of Billboard's new Billboard 200 chart came out, revealing Polo G's new LP, Hall of Fame, has debuted as the biggest album in the country. The 2020 XXL Freshman moved 143,000 equivalent album units in the first week. This is the Chicago rapper's second top five entry and third album to debut in the top 10. The Goat (2020) debuted at No. 2, while his debut album, Die a Legend (2019), entered the chart at No. 6.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

KXNG Crooked & Mickey Factz Enter The Royce Da 5’9 + Lupe Fiasco 'Beef'

Royce Da 5’9 was feeling nostalgic last week when he posted a 2016 clip of Redman rapping along to “Flesh” off the Detroit native’s Layers album. After HipHopDX published a story about Redman anointing Royce one of Hip Hop’s G.O.A.T.s, the former Slaughterhouse MC posted a screenshot of the headline to Instagram and playfully taunted both Lupe Fiasco and Mickey Factz in the process.
Eastvale, CAPosted by
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Is Selling His Old House for $800,000

Kendrick Lamar is selling his humble abode in California. According to a listing posted on Provident Real Estate on June 16, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is selling his home in Eastvale, Calif. for $800,000. The 3529-foot-square property was a family home where his parents and siblings once resided, TMZ reported earlier today (June 21).
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Black Men Always Date White Women That Look Like Miss Piggy

Thanks to Boosie Badazz's latest sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Hip-Hop community has been getting plenty of Boosie hot takes over the past couple of weeks. The outspoken rapper has touched on countless topics, such as Young Thug shouting him out on "Ski," Future's line about Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg's "Maybach," and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship.
thesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Yonkers, NYPosted by
BET

BET Awards 2021 Announces Special Tribute For Legendary Rapper DMX

Culture’s biggest night will honor the legendary rapper DMX with a special tribute. Curated by Swizz Beatz, this special celebration at the BET Awards 2021 will honor the late MC and feature performances of his iconic songs by Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and more, along with a special appearance by Michael K. Williams. The performances will honor DMX from his early days with the label Ruff Ryders to his most recent hits. The rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away from a heart attack on April 9, 2021. The Yonkers, New York native was 50 years old.