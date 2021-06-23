St. Helens streamlining the process of applying for grants

The city has developed a grant application process to accept and review funding requests.

St. Helens is making it a bit easier for local community organizations to seek financial assistance.

The city says that in order to provide a more equitable and structured process, it has created a grant application process to accept and review funding requests.

St. Helens offers local organizations the opportunity to apply for small grant funds twice yearly: once in the summer and once in the winter.

The summer application process is currently open, with applications due by 5 p.m. July 23.

Notifications will be made after the St. Helens City Council reviews the requests in August.

Grants do not have to be paid back to the city government, and there is no matching requirement. The ability to leverage other funds or show in-kind donations is, however, encouraged.

For more information, you may contact City Recorder Kathy Payne at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 503-366-8217.

Applications can be found at the city website, sthelensoregon.gov/administration/page/request-city-grant.