Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Helens, OR

St. Helens streamlining the process of applying for grants

By Scott Keith
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

The city has developed a grant application process to accept and review funding requests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKVcN_0adMQq5u00

St. Helens is making it a bit easier for local community organizations to seek financial assistance.

The city says that in order to provide a more equitable and structured process, it has created a grant application process to accept and review funding requests.

St. Helens offers local organizations the opportunity to apply for small grant funds twice yearly: once in the summer and once in the winter.

The summer application process is currently open, with applications due by 5 p.m. July 23.

Notifications will be made after the St. Helens City Council reviews the requests in August.

Grants do not have to be paid back to the city government, and there is no matching requirement. The ability to leverage other funds or show in-kind donations is, however, encouraged.

For more information, you may contact City Recorder Kathy Payne at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 503-366-8217.

Applications can be found at the city website, sthelensoregon.gov/administration/page/request-city-grant.

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Saint Helens, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County businesses react to lifting of mask mandate

The mask mandate was lifted June 30 in Oregon, but businesses remain cautious.While businesses throughout Columbia County are happy the state-imposed mask mandate for COVID-19 was lifted June 30, some are not convinced that the coronavirus will go the way of the dinosaurs. Now that masks have been lifted, Paul Vogel, executive director of the Columbia Economic Team, said, "My reaction is a little bit guarded. I think it's good news for businesses just in terms of some consistency and some certainty around what they can do, what they can't do." Vogel continued, "In terms of just getting...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Free bi-lingual COVID testing planned

Oregon Saludable Juntos Podemos, of Jefferson County, will host the free events. The University of Oregon will offer free, bi-lingual COVID-19 testing on the following Sundays: July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29. The clinics will be at the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Aurora, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Charbonneau homeowners concerned by airport expansion plans

The Charbonneau Country Club homeowners association says it will bear the consequences of a proposed runway extension. Local organizations, including the Charbonneau Country Club homeowners association, are lobbying the Oregon Department of Aviation to reserve spots for them on a committee that will oversee the upcoming Aurora State Airport master planning process. Friends of French Prairie, an organization focused on farmland preservation, and the Aurora-Butteville-Barlow Community Planning Organization have joined CCC in sending letters to ODA Director Betty Stansbury asking for inclusion on the Planning Advisory Committee for the formulation of the master plan update. The committee will advise...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers OK more than $700 million for housing needs

They go beyond immediate crises of evictions and foreclosures to boost housing supply and homeownership.Oregon lawmakers have approved more than $700 million for housing needs that go beyond the emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to avoiding evictions and foreclosures, the 2021 Legislature aimed at increasing the supply of lower-cost housing, helping people without permanent shelter and reducing housing disparities faced by racial and ethnic minorities. Lawmakers went well beyond what they did in 2019, when they barred no-cause evictions of renters and required cities of 10,000 or more (plus all cities within the Metro boundary) to allow...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Webinar to focus on wildfire prevention

OSU Extension Service is teaming up with a variety of partners to offer a webinar dedicated to fire safety in Marion County. OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources is teaming up with several other entities to conduct a free wildfire prevention webinar specific to Marion County. Also included in the...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Heat claimed victims throughout Multnomah County

Newly-released figures show the recent heat wave claimed victims in all corners of the county.People in every part of Multnomah County died from suspected or confirmed cases of heat exposure when temperatures topped 110 degrees in late June. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has identified 95 people with suspected death from hyperthermia that occurred during the record-shattering heat wave that fell over the region beginning June 25. According to the county, 30 of the deaths have been formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat, as of Saturday, July 3. According to the county, the first hyperthermia deaths...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Prineville Junction keeps Prineville from becoming a ghost town

The junction served as a railroad connection for Prineville Railway from Oregon Trunk Line to Prineville. Prineville Junction is a railroad spur junction located about two miles north of Redmond. The site at one time had a railroad station and water tower. It is along the original Oregon Trunk Railway Line (now BNSF). It is the junction used by the City of Prineville Railroad to connect from the main rail line to Prineville.