Op-ed: How to prepare the next generation of female engineers

At what age can students really grasp the concepts of science and engineering? And, what is the best way to teach STEM to the engineers and innovators of the future?. I don’t know these answers, but in this Born to Design podcast, I interview two dedicated people who do have the answers: Melissa (Mel) Ahmed and Greg Beddoe of TechWuman. These two very bright design engineers share a passion for STEM, and are so dedicated to the effort of exposing school children to science and engineering that they spend HALF of their time promoting STEM to schools in the UK by teaching it though hands-on learning opportunities with STEM Activity Days.