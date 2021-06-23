Cancel
Technology

PHANTOM wooden robotic chessboard combines craftsmanship with an online game experience

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Play online chess with a gorgeous physical set using the PHANTOM wooden robotic chessboard. Consisting of solid wood pieces and a wooden board, this advanced set blends gorgeous craftsmanship with advanced tech. In fact, it incorporates a precise mechanism and sensor array. This sensor array technology can detect the location of each piece. And the mechanism can move each piece silently and smoothly across the board, in response to your voice or another player’s actions across the globe. Furthermore, designed with a powerful processor, the PHANTOM has an open API. Whether your competitor uses a smartphone, a computer, or another PHANTOM board, this chess set lets you play against them from anywhere. You’ll see their moves right in front of you in an instant. Finally, you’ll even be able to use the app to learn ways to improve your game.

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

