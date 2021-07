For the third consecutive meeting, the Eureka Springs Council heard from resident Jack Byrne about ways to make the streets safer on Monday night. Byrne spoke during public comments, offering a proposal for changes on Douglas, Flint and Jackson streets. The property needs to be surveyed, Byrne said, and the city needs to know the exact property line between the parking lot of the Grand Central Hotel and the north side of Flint Street. It’s important to know how far back the two lanes of Douglas Street can go, Byrne said, with or without the parking spaces the city rents from the Grand Central Hotel.