Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rachel Zegler To Play Snow White In Live-Action Disney Remake

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
Q98.5
Q98.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old actress making her on-screen debut in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will portray Snow White in Disney's live-action remake of the 1938 animated classic. The adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer). “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal...

q985.fm
Community Policy
Q98.5

Q98.5

Waterloo, IA
214
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q985.fm/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHAZAM! - FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Cast As Disney's Live-Action SNOW WHITE

There's been a lot of positive chatter surrounding Rachel Zegler's work as Maria in Steven Spielberg's retelling of West Side Story, and it's clear she's about to hit the big time. After recently landing a lead role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the actress is now being lined up to take on the title role in Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White remake.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Luca': Pixar's Modest, Mondo Italiano 'Little Mermaid' is Minor - and Still Breaks Your Heart

“Minor Pixar” — a bit of a loaded phrase, right? The company that’s been responsible for giving animated movies several shoves up the evolutionary scale, and setting the bar for formal heights and emotional depth in ‘toon storytelling over the last quarter century, has created its share of masterpieces. (Pixar has also put out the Cars movies, a reminder that nobody is perfect and the concept of a just, merciful God is a myth.) In the spirit of something like a public service announcement, we’ll state upfront that Luca, the company’s latest endeavor, is not one of them. A Mondo Italiano Little Mermaid that embraces its 20th century Mediterranean archetypes with a that’s-ah-spicy-meat-ah-ball fervor, it does not have the oversized imagination of an Inside Out, the end-of-innocence heft of the Toy Story films, or the pathos and wit of a Finding Nemo. It’s a much more modest affair, a tale of friendship that’s a very personal project for filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, yet one that’s capable of resembling a summer afternoon lounging by the shoreline. That two-word appraisal up top? You will likely hear that a lot in regards to this updated fairy tale.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Stephen King reveals which horror movie was too scary for him to finish

Stephen King has revealed the horror movie that was just too scary for him to finish. The acclaimed horror writer first made the comments back in 2019 on an episode of Eli Roth's History of Horror podcast, and they've since resurfaced. It turns out the one movie not even Stephen King could stomach is none other than The Blair Witch Project.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Tishomingo, OKtalentrecap.com

Blake Shelton Meets His Twin During 45th Birthday Celebration at Ole Red

Blake Shelton just met his doppelgänger at Ole Red venue in Tishomingo, Okla. The Voice coach decided to surprise cover band Blake Nation. The group was performing at the venue to celebrate his birthday. The band first formed in 2017 and has been fronted by Shelton’s look alike at his birthday celebrations for the past three years.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Giselle Bündchen, 40, defines 'Heaven' in sun-soaked beach photo

Gisele Bündchen has revealed what "Heaven" means to her. The Brazilian supermodel spent some time soaking up rays at the beach — and being grateful for the simple pleasure. On Sunday, Bündchen, 40, shared her appreciation of the moment in a sun-soaked photo that she posted to Instagram. “Sunday, summer...
Moviesmyq105.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Ben Mendelsohn

MGM Lands Peter Dinklage-Led ‘Cyrano’ Musical Adaptation. MGM has picked up a 'Cyrano,' a musical adaption that will see Peter Dinklage reprise his role that he played on stage in 2018. General News. Aug 4, 2020 12:25 pm. By. ‘The Outsider’: TV Review. Cynthia Erivo and Ben Mendelsohn are solid...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Fletch, STX, Oceans, NieR

Filming has officially begun on Greg Mottola’s upcoming film adaptation of Gregory Mcdonald mystery novel “Confess, Fletch” with Jon Hamm in the iconic role of Irwin M. Fletcher. Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan and Roy Wood Jr co-star. In the new film, Hamm’s Fletch is an investigative journalist who finds...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What The 1989 Batman Cast Is Doing Now, Including Michael Keaton

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There was once a time when a legion of angry comic book fans had zero faith in the idea of casting Michael Keaton as Batman and another when moviegoers assumed that no one could ever top Jack Nicholson’s performance as The Joker. In the following years since, the DC movies have become subject to many major shifts in style and opinion, but one belief that remains widely accepted is that 1989’s Batman cast was an inspired choice to represent director Tim Burton’s vision of Gotham City.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As The Little Mermaid Shifts Filming, Looks Like Halle Bailey's Committing To Ariel's Red Hair

Nearly two years after Halley Bailey (not to be confused with Halle Berry) was cast as the new, live-action Ariel, The Little Mermaid has finally shifted its filming to Italy for some major scenes. While Bailey has recently shared some looks at her “work” day and more without giving anything away about her look, it now looks like the actress will be committing to Ariel's red hair.
MoviesScreendaily

STXfilms dates quartet of US releases led by ‘Queenpins’, untitled Guy Ritchie thriller

STXfilms has dated a quartet of releases in the US including Queenpins and the untitled Guy Ritchie action thriller starring. Queenpins will open on September 10 and stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in a comedy about housewives who set up a multimillion-dollar counterfeit coupon scam. Bell and her The Good Place and Veronica Mars co-star Howell-Baptiste star alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn, Joel McHale, and singer/songwriter Bebe Rexh in her debut role.
Moviesmynbc5.com

Here are the movies hitting theaters in July

There are so many reasons to go back to movie theaters in July. Plenty of blockbusters are on the way, whether you're hoping to see an action-packed adventure or a family-friendly flick. Here's a glimpse at the movies slated for release in the next several weeks:. First Date — July...