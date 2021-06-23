Cancel
Britney Spears Speaking at Conservatorship Hearing Today: Details + Live Updates

By Jacklyn Krol
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing takes place today. On Wednesday (June 23), the 39-year-old pop star will finally speak in court, virtually, regarding her controversial conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears. The Los Angeles County Superior Court said that there will be a live audio feed of the proceedings, which...

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

