Electronics

Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor has a 1500R curvature and 3,440 x 1,440 resolution

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

See more of the work you’re doing with the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor. This workspace gadget boasts a 1500R curvature. It follows the natural curve of the human eye, so it leads to less blurring at the edges and reduces eye strain. And the WQHD 3,440 by 1,400 resolution, as well as the 21:9 aspect ratio, make this a pretty impressive display. What’s more, it offers a great user experience with its large lift range and compact base. Meanwhile, a practical handle makes this monitor easy to move. Furthermore, this display provides crisp visuals and up to 350 nits of brightness. Best of all, the nearly edgeless display on 3 sides minimizes gaps when you use multiple monitors. This computer gadget also gives you several connection options: USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort. Finally, there are also 4 USB 3.1 ports for your peripherals.

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

